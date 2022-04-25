cronaca

Doja Cat’s ‘Elvis’ Soundtrack Single, ‘Vegas,’ Set for May as RCA Readies Movie’s Companion Album

by Paolo Di Lorenzo
25 Aprile 2022
Doja Cat’s single from Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” soundtrack, “Vegas,” has been given a release date — May 6 — after the singer-rapper debuted a live version of the tune at the Coachella festival over the last two weekends. The single precedes a full film companion album that has loosely been scheduled for summer by RCA, […]

