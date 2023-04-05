donald-trump-addresses-the-unites-states-from-mar-a-lago-home

MAR-A-LAGO (KUSI) – On Tuesday, former president Donald Trump addressed the United States from his Mar-a-Lago home.

He discussed the weakened state of America since the start of Biden’s presidency. He discussed the lower purchasing power of the Dollar, internationally. He pointed to the country’s open borders and the illegal drugs killing hundreds of Americans every day.

Trump spent the most time discussing the Democratic Party’s plots to prevent his 2024 run for president through the ongoing legal battles, one of which including 34 criminal charges which Trump pled not guilty to earlier in the day.

valipomponi