donald-trump-pleads-not-guilty-to-charges-of-falsifying-business-records

NEW YORK (KUSI) – The 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records.

On TRUTH Social, Trump has called the judge in the case “highly partisan,” pointing out his family “are well known Trump haters.”

Via TRUTH Social, Trump called the entire process a “KANGAROO COURT,” as many Republican strategists say it will only make the president stronger.

The full post from the morning of the arraignment reads, “VERY UNFAIR VENUE, WITH SOME AREAS THAT VOTED 1% REPUBLICAN. THIS CASE SHOULD BE MOVED TO NEARBY STATEN ISLAND – WOULD BE A VERY FAIR AND SECURE LOCATION FOR THE TRIAL. ADDITIONALLY, THE HIGHLY PARTISAN JUDGE & HIS FAMILY ARE WELL KNOWN TRUMP HATERS. HE WAS AN UNFAIR DISASTER ON A PREVIOUS TRUMP RELATED CASE, WOULDN’T RECUSE, GAVE HORRIBLE JURY INSTRUCTIONS, & IMPOSSIBLE TO DEAL WITH DURING THE WITCH HUNT TRIAL. HIS DAUGHTER WORKED FOR “KAMALA” & NOW THE BIDEN-HARRIS CAMPAIGN. KANGAROO COURT!!!”

New York DA Alvin Bragg campaigned on arresting Trump, creating massive controversy about the entire situation. Furthermore, Trump supporters say the Democrats are targeting a political opponent, as Trump is running for president again in 2024.

The charges alleged against Trump are normally misdemeanors, but Bragg is attempting to elevate them to felony charges. Further validating the claims of Trump supporters that this is a political attack.

Monday, Trump took to TRUTH Social to blast special prosecutor Jack Smith for leaking information, posting, “Speaking of LEAKS, Special “Prosecutor” Jack Smith (What did his name used to be?) leaked massive amounts of information to The Washington ComPost. This is illegal, and I assume this Radical Left Lunatic, much to the chagrin of his Trump Hating wife and family, will be PROSECUTED? He is a totally biased Thug who should be let loose on the Biden Documents hidden in Chinatown, and the 1,850 BOXES secretly stored in Delaware, which Biden REFUSES to give up. Biden is guilty of Obstruction, I am not!”

Following the arraignment, Trump went back to TRUTH Social to blast Alvin Bragg, and the alleged case against him.

The official indictment:

Donald-J.-Trump-Indictment

Official Statement of Facts:

Donald-J.-Trump-SOF

Trump’s TRUTH Social posts can be read here.