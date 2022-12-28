don’t-miss-out-on-the-final-few-days-of-the-motn-festival

It’s your last chance to make the most of the one-of-a-kind entertainment, immersive art, unique food concepts from around the world, fun family activities and incredible shopping experiences at the MOTN Festival.

The region’s ultimate entertainment event is on until 1 January on the Abu Dhabi Corniche to elevate the holiday season and create unforgettable memories for visitors and families.

Visitors of all ages can enjoy the festive atmosphere across the six themed zones – Inspire Space, Live Arena, Food Hub, Thrill Zone, Amusement Park and Shopping District. Explore nine new local retailers and shop for international brands, relish the delicious street food from different parts of the world, dive into arresting art and performances making their debut in Abu Dhabi, bond with family and friends over interactive games and let the kids run free in the specially designed play area for a spectacular end to the year.

Visitors at the MOTN Festival can also witness Abu Dhabi’s awe-inspiring fireworks on the Corniche up close with their loved ones on New Year’s Eve.

Tickets are on sale through MOTN’s official ticketing partner at Platniumlist.net. General

Admission tickets offer access to all free zones and attractions (AED 30 online and AED 35 at the

door). Visitors can also opt for an add-on bundle that grants them full access to the festival with

more than 26 additional rides and activities in the Amusement Park and Thrill Zone, including

CoComelon (AED 140). Skill Games tickets can be purchased separately at the festival.

The safety of all staff and visitors at MOTN is a priority, with the festival being organised under the

Go Safe Certification, a unique programme launched by DCT Abu Dhabi to enforce global standards

of safety and cleanliness at hotels, attractions, and venues across the emirate. The event will be

open from 4pm to midnight every day, except on New Year’s Eve when visitors can experience the festival between 4pm to 1am.

Visit http://www.motn.ae for more information about the festival and follow its social media channels for

updates on festival timings, prices and the latest news.

