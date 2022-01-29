CUCINA

Dopo Neil Young anche Joni Mitchell vuole togliere la sua musica da Spotify

by Marina Forte
29 January 2022
Comments 0
dopo-neil-young-anche-joni-mitchell-vuole-togliere-la-sua-musica-da-spotify

(Adnkronos) – Per la cantautrice canadese sulla piattaforma streaming ci sono troppi “irresponsabili” che diffondono bugie sul Covid che stanno costando la vita alle persone

0 comments on “Dopo Neil Young anche Joni Mitchell vuole togliere la sua musica da Spotify

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: