CUCINA Dopo Neil Young anche Joni Mitchell vuole togliere la sua musica da Spotify by Marina Forte 29 January 2022 Comments 0 (Adnkronos) – Per la cantautrice canadese sulla piattaforma streaming ci sono troppi “irresponsabili” che diffondono bugie sul Covid che stanno costando la vita alle persone Condividi:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... 0 comments on “Dopo Neil Young anche Joni Mitchell vuole togliere la sua musica da Spotify” Leave a Reply Cancel reply Post navigation Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Dopo Neil Young anche Joni Mitchell vuole togliere la sua musica da Spotify”