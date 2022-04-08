doting-dad!-travis-barker’s-best-parenting-moments-over-the-years

Travis Barker’s time with his kids! The Blink-182 drummer became a dad in 2003 and has been showing off his sweet bond with his little ones ever since.

The rocker was married to Shanna Moakler when their son, Landon, was born, followed by daughter Alabama in 2005. The California native also acted as a stepfather to the former pageant queen’s daughter, Atiana, from her previous relationship to Oscar De La Hoya.

Following Barker and Moakler’s split, the Grammy nominee has maintained his bond with Atiana. He has even posed with Barker’s fiancée, Kourtney Kardashian, since they made their relationship public in February 2021.

The couple were longtime friends, and a source exclusively told Us Weekly the previous month that Travis was “very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while.”

Their kids are “very close,” the insider said, adding, “They became friends living in the same neighborhood and hang out a lot. Their kids’ friendship had Kourtney and Travis spending a lot of time together.”

Since becoming Instagram official, Barker has posted photos bonding with the Poosh creator’s three kids with Scott Disick — Mason, Penelope and Reign.

In July, Barker gifted Kardashian’s daughter a personalized pink drum set. “You can’t be pushy, but you’re like, ‘Oh, do you want to learn to play something?’ And she’s always bright-eyed and like, ‘Yes, like I’m so excited to learn how to play,’” he told Nylon at the time. “So she caught on really quick, like super quick. Not weekly, like, ‘OK, Penelope, we have to do lessons today.’ But when she wants to learn then, or learn something new, I like being there to fill that little space, that creative space in her head. I think next, she’s just going to record something at the studio.”

Barker proposed to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum in October 2021 on a beach with candles and roses. “Forever,” the bride-to-be wrote via Instagram at the time. “I woke up all night thinking it was a dream.”

Keep scrolling to see Barker’s best photos with his children over the years, from Halloween costumes to holiday celebrations.