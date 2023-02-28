Double or nothing: Albanese’s superannuation power play sets up election brawl

by Mata
28 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
double-or-nothing:-albanese’s-superannuation-power-play-sets-up-election-brawl


Labor is close to a deal to double taxes on funds above $3 million, but will give voters a chance to veto what the Coalition says is a breach of trust.

Mata

0 comments on “Double or nothing: Albanese’s superannuation power play sets up election brawl

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: