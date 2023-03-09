double-stabbing-in-south-bend-being-investigated-as-murder-suicide

A stabbing in South Bend is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Officers responded to a call shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8, at a home in the 1700 block of Kessler Boulevard.

Officers arrived on scene to find a man and a woman both suffering from apparent stab wounds.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the man died later at the hospital.

Autopsies are planned for Thursday.

There were children present at the home at the time who were uninjured.

No names have been released and the South Bend Police say they will not be releasing any further information.

