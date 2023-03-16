douglas-road-project-enters-phase-iii-on-monday

The next phase of the Douglas Road project is getting underway on Monday.

The coming of Spring on Monday is also the coming of Phase III of the work on Douglas Road.

Work is being done between Ivy Road and S.R. 23, and this new project will require Douglas to be closed between Ironwood and Carmichael. Crews will install storm sewer pipe, drainage structures, underground storm water retention, and more while also widening Douglas and all associated paving and curbs.

The bridge over Juday Creek will also be removed and replaced.

The work should be finished by October 16. After that, Phase IV will close Douglas from Carmichael to 23.

Vito Califano