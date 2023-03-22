dowagiac-man-sentenced-for-two-separate-cases

A Dowagiac man is sentenced to prison for two separate reasons…

39-year-old John Means was found guilty of having child sexually abusive material and for assaulting a jail employee last year. He has to register as a sex offender.

Leader Publications reports that mean’s probation agent found a photo of an underage girl on his phone in 2019. The Michigan State Police later found more photos on his phone of underage people.

The assault happened in 2022, when Means got into a fight with a jail guard, kicking him and yelling. He was later handcuffed and put into isolation.

Means was sentenced to 12 months to four years for having the explicit material and 19 months to five years for assault.

Vito Califano