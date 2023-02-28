dr.-kelly-victory:-california’s-covid-19-policies-were-entirely-detrimental

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The State of California is set to end its COVID-19 state of emergency on Tuesday, Feb. 28. This comes just two months before the national state of emergency is set to expire on May. 11.

What Americans look back over the last three years, many question the validity of mask and vaccine mandates, social distancing law, and the general information that was distributed to the public during the crisis.

KUSI’s Logan Byrnes was joined by Emergency Medicine and Disaster Specialist Dr. Kelly Victory to discuss California’s management of the pandemic.

