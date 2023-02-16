dr.-luis-rankins-ibarra-named-2023-superintendent-of-the-year-by-the-association-of-california

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – Dr. Luis Rankins-Ibarra, superintendent of the K-8 Escondido Union School District, has been named the 2023 Superintendent of the Year by the Association of California School Administrators Region 18, which encompasses San Diego and Imperial counties.

“I am honored and humbled by this recognition,” Dr. Rankins-Ibarra said. “I share this with every member of the EUSD team. I believe that this is a great testament to the collaboration and hard work of everyone in the district.”

Dr. Rankins-Ibarra is recognized in the nomination as “an infinite-minded leader who has established a true just cause that centers and drives our positive culture and instructional programs.

Through his leadership, all team members have embraced the calling to actualize the unlimited potential of every learner.” The nomination takes note of how Dr. Rankins-Ibarra has fostered a culture of risk-taking and support, encouraged the flexibility to innovate, and established shared accountability for results.

Under his leadership, the district’s programs advance equity, creativity, and purpose for all students, and, as a result, they thrive.

Dr. Rankins-Ibarra discussed the honor on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.

Vittorio Ferla