dr.-scott-atlas:-the-covid-19-response-was-biggest-healthcare-fiasco-in-modern-history

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Nearly three years after the coronavirus pandemic began, the State of California is set to end its COVID-19 State of Emergency, on February 28, 2023.

The national State of Emergency is still in place, and set to expire on May 11, 2023.

As we know, California leaders from the local jurisdictions all the way up to Governor Gavin Newsom, implement the strictest regulations in response to COVID-19, in the name of “public health.” Newsom and other Democrat elected officials fiercely silenced any dissenters, as the mainstream media assisted in punishing them with demeaning labels and suggesting they are contributing to the deaths of others.

Regarding California’s response to COVID-19, Dr. Atlas didn’t hold back. Atlas told KUSI’s Paul Rudy, “the other thing to remember here as people sort of celebrate, if they really do, because where I live in Palo Alto, there’s still a lot of damage, people walking around afraid. But the thing to remember here is California ranked 47th out of the 50 states plus Washington D.C. in a quantified assessment of the pandemic management in terms of COVID deaths, economic damage, educational damage.”

Continuing, “California was 47th. That’s awful. The result is a disaster. Anyone that can stand up there and say that Gavin Newsom and California did well is lying, at least lying to themselves, if not to everybody else.”

But despite the fierce attempts by people like Newsom, Dr. Anthony Fauci and others, some doctors stood up for their beliefs. Dr. Scott Atlas was one of those who spoke out since the very beginning, and is being justified over and over as new studies are released about our failed response.

Dr. Scott Atlas became a member of President Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force for his knowledge and bravery speaking out against the norm, where he continued to emphasize the best response was to protect the elderly and at-risk Americans, as the vast majority of people have essentially zero risk to the coronavirus.

In 2020, when California and other states shut down schools, but kept “essential businesses” open, Dr. Scott Atlas spoke out questioning their reasoning asking, “aren’t schools essential businesses?” He asserted that reopening schools in the Fall of 2020 was “obvious,” as he slammed health officials for using “fear mongering tactics” to justify their lockdown orders.

Dr. Atlas joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to review the last three years of failed lockdowns, and explain why he says our leaders created and participated in a “heinous abuse of government power.”

Dr. Scott Atlas first appeared on KUSI News on May 7, 2020, about two months after the coronavirus pandemic began in the United States. At that time, he urged our health officials to “protect the people who are going to have serious complications.” In that interview, Atlas also noted that the goal of eliminating all cases was “not rational.”

Dr. Atlas’ first interview on KUSI: Dr. Scott Atlas suggests using evidence, science and logic when making coronavirus regulations

Dr. Atlas published a book titled, “A Plague Upon Our House” detailing his time working in the Trump White House.

