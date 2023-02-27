dragster-summer-richardson-joins-team-onlyfans

Summer Richardson– or “Mrs. Swoop” as she’s called in the drag racing community– is the latest driver to join the roster of motorsports athletes collaborating with OnlyFans. Summer’s accomplishments as a drag racer don’t even begin to scratch the surface of her impressive career. She is also the founder of and drive for Swoop Motorsports, a very influential social media creator, and she happens to hold a world record for powerboat racing.

