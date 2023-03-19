Drowning on NSW South Coast as police issue heatwave warning by Mata 19 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 A man, believed to be aged in his 60s, drowned at an unpatrolled beach on the NSW South Coast on Saturday. Mata Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Drowning on NSW South Coast as police issue heatwave warning” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Drowning on NSW South Coast as police issue heatwave warning”