drug-bust-in-san-clemente-uncovers-enough-fentanyl-to-kill-five-million-people

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A drug bust by Border Patrol agents in San Diego on Tuesday, Feb. 28 uncovered enough fentanyl in one vehicle to kill 50,000 people.

The bust, which took place in San Clemente, uncovered 232 pounds of the deadly drug hidden beneath some fish. This amount of drugs has an estimated street value of $3 million.

This bust marked the third major fentanyl bust by Border Patrol between ports of entry this month.

Fentanyl use has made opioids into the leading cause of death for Americans between the ages of 18 and 45.

Crisis Intervention Coach Scott Silverman joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to explain how preventative measures are the key to stopping the crisis. As long as there’s a demand in the States, he said, traffickers will find a way to get their drugs across U.S. borders.

