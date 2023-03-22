dubai-announces-new-timings-for-paid-parking,-metro,-buses-during-ramadan-2023





Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced new timings for paid parking zones and public transportation during Ramadan on Tuesday.

The revised timings for the Islamic holy month will go into effect from Thursday, officially the first day of Ramadan.

Paid Parking

The paid parking zones across the city will be split into two payable time slots. The first shift will start at 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., and the second paid shift will begin at 8:00 p.m. until midnight from Monday to Saturday.

The Tecom zone F was not included in the revision so paid parking is still enforced from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Parking in paid zones will remain free on Sundays and multi-story car parks are 24-hour paid parking zones.

Public Transportation

Metro

The Dubai metro will run from 5:00 a.m. to midnight, from Monday to Thursday and on Saturday.

On Friday, both the red and green lines will operate from 5:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. the following day.

On Sunday, both lines will run from 8:00 a.m. to midnight.

Tram

The Dubai tram will run from 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. the following day, from Monday to Saturday.

On Sunday, the light rail system will operate from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. the following day.

Bus

All current intercity bus routes operating from Dubai to Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Sharjah, Ajman, and Fujairah will run from 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. the following day.

The metro feeder bus service within Dubai will coincide with the first and last metro timing.

Vehicle testing centers, including Tasjeel and Shamil will be closed on Sundays during the holy month.

A detailed list of revised timings for other means of public transportation including the water bus, Abra, and Dubai Ferry, and other RTA services are available online.

Vito Califano