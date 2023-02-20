dubai-government-redeems-$750-mln-islamic-bond





The emirate of Dubai’s Public Debt Management Office has redeemed $750 million worth of Islamic bonds, or sukuk, issued on Jan. 30, 2013, Dubai media office wrote on Twitter on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The government has also paid back early an additional $300 million of sukuk due to mature in November 2026, the media office said.

Read more:

Saudi wealth fund to raise $5.5 bln with second green bond sale

Saudi Arabia eyes more fixed-rate debt as borrowing costs jump

Adani flagship shelves $122 million bond plan after market rout

Ufficio Stampa