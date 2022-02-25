duchess-kate-reportedly-uses-this-natural-alternative-to-botox

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Do you ever have days when you’re completely and irrevocably fixated on your wrinkles? That forehead line, the crow’s feet…where did our youthfulness go? We still feel young at heart, but unfortunately that feeling won’t reflect in our skin. We use plenty of skincare to help, but sometimes we feel like the only way to make wrinkles completely disappear is with Botox.

Botox is a big step though. It can be expensive, it can look unnatural, it can restrict your expressions and some people even face iffy aftereffects down the road. Plus, it requires needles in your face! Some people swear by Botox, but if you’d rather avoid it — or find a more natural alternative to switch to — then let’s talk about Biotulin. Even Duchess Kate is allegedly a fan!

See it!

Get Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel at Amazon!

Biotulin claims that the Duchess of Cambridge is a lover of this wrinkle gel and that she even once recommended it to Michelle Obama. Anything those two allegedly use is something we want in our routine. This product was created to deliver results comparable to needle injections containing Botulinum Toxin, and previous Botox fans are switching over to it. All you do is apply a little bit over your face and neck — and you can order it right on Amazon. No doctor’s appointments needed!

Biotulin claims to deliver visible results within 60 minutes of use, and the results may last all day. Consistency is key for longer-term results too. If you use it every day for 30 days, the depth and length of your wrinkles could be reduced, while your skin could feel overall smoother and firmer!

See it!

Get Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel at Amazon!

So, what’s in this 100% vegan, fragrance-free gel that makes it such a seemingly magical wrinkle eraser? There are three key ingredients. Spilanthol is the most Botox-like, as it aims to relax your features and facial muscles to reduce lines. Meanwhile, blady grass extract works to deliver major moisture to skin, and hyaluron aims to maintain skin’s suppleness and youth!

You only need a very small amount of this gel upon application, so a little goes a long way, making the price way worth it. Just one pump — one drop — from the hygienic bottle could be enough. One more important tip about applying this gel is that you actually want to apply it before the rest of your daily skincare products, so save the moisturizer and the sunscreen for afterward!

See it!

Get Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel at Amazon!

Looking for something else? Shop more from Biotulin here and check out other face creams and moisturizers here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!