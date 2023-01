By Toby Sterling

The Dutch central bank (DNB) has fined US cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase €3.3M ($3.6 million) for failing to obtain the correct registration in the Netherlands before offering services.

The fine mirrors one handed to Coinbase rival Binance in July.

This content is for members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Dutch central bank fines cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase €3.3M appeared first on AML Intelligence.

pappa2200