E' morto Gaspard Ulliel, attore francese aveva 37 anni by Paolo Guzzanti 20 January 2022 Ha perso la vita in un incidente sulla neve. Era stato il giovane Hannibal Lecter in 'Le origini del male' e aveva interpretato Yves Saint-Laurent
