‘Easy wins’: Crossbench senators swing behind superannuation tax overhaul

by Vito Califano
21 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
‘easy-wins’:-crossbench-senators-swing-behind-superannuation-tax-overhaul


The opposition has pointed out that Anthony Albanese promised before last year’s election that Labor “had no intention of making any super changes”.

Vito Califano

0 comments on “‘Easy wins’: Crossbench senators swing behind superannuation tax overhaul

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: