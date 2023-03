By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi

A public consultation has been launched by the European Banking Authority (EBA) on amending its guidelines on AML/CFT supervision based on risk.

Among the proposed changes is the extension of the scope of the Guidelines to supervisors of crypto-asset service providers (CASPs). Consultations will run until 29 June 2023.

