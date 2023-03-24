edwardsburg-cannabis-business-wants-to-open-smoking-lounge

An Edwardsburg cannabis business wants to open a new smoking lounge.

It happened during Monday’s Edwardsburg Village Council meeting.

Dr. A’s Re-Leaf Center representatives spoke about their interest in opening the smoking lounge within their property as a separate business.

The lounge would be private space for testing equipment and marijuana products.

According to Leader Publications, they are currently looking for support from the village before investigating the concept further.

However, several members of the council asked for more information before they will commit to any feedback on the idea. Among their concerns is how to handle customers who want to drive away after smoking in the lounge.

valipomponi