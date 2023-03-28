edwardsburg-man-sentenced-after-killing-brother

An Edwardsburg man was sentenced after killing his brother.

It happened in Aug. 24, 2022, when 55-year-old Gary Wallace Shaw got into an argument with his brother, Ivan Shaw at his home on Redfield Road.

That’s when Ivan Shaw took a gun and fired shots inside the home.

Leader Publications reports that Gary Shaw then took that gun and shot his brother three times, killing him.

Now, he’s pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to three to 15 years in prison as well as fines and costs.

valipomponi