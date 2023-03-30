edwardsburg-school-board-members-assemble-list-of-5-candidates-for-superintendent-position

Edwardsburg School Board members have assembled a list of five candidates, one of which, could take over the Superintendent’s spot.

And they’re setting up public interviews with each of the candidates in the month of April.

Included on the list of five are Edwardsburg Schools principal Ryan Markel and Mishawaka assistant superintendent Dr. Sarah Hickle.

Interviews are set for April 11th and 12th in the District Administrative Center Board of Education room.

Leader Publications reports that it’s expected that candidates will then be chosen for a second round of interviews will likely place the following week.

