Egyptian Director Amir Ramses Appointed Cairo Film Festival Chief

29 March 2022
Egyptian filmmaker Amir Ramses, who has tackled controversial social and political themes including pedophilia in works such as “Curfew” and the doc “Jews of Egypt,” has been appointed director of the Cairo Film Festival.  The news that Ramses will head Cairo, which is the grande dame of Arab film events, follows shortly after prominent producer Mohamed […]

