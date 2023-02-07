el-cajon-denied-subcommittee-representation-on-sandag-board

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During a recent SANDAG board meeting, El Cajon was denied subcommittee representation within the political body.

Mayor Bill Wells believes this is because those with the most power on the SANDAG board disagree with his personal politics, even though he offered to let another city council member represent El Cajon in subcommittee.

Mayor Wells joined KUSI’s Jason Austell to discuss the impact this could have on the city of El Cajon.

Vito Califano