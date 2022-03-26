cronaca

Elaine May Brings the Laughs, Samuel L. Jackson and Danny Glover Bring the Tears at Governors Awards

by
26 March 2022
elaine-may-brings-the-laughs,-samuel-l.-jackson-and-danny-glover-bring-the-tears-at-governors-awards

The Governors Awards, an annual event that presents Hollywood luminaries with honorary Oscar statuettes, is a reprieve, of sorts, from the awards season grind. Sure, there’s plenty of small talk and crudités to go around. But unlike most shows, which announce the winners in real time, this stop on the Oscar trail is void of […]

%d bloggers like this: