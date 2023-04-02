elkhart-boy-scouts-robbed-of-thousands-in-camping-gear

Thousands of dollars of equipment have been stolen from a Michiana Boy Scout Troop.

Elkhart Scout Troop 750 says a trailer filled with camping gear worth nearly 10 thousand dollars was stolen last week. WSBT reports that the trailer had been using the same parking spot for five years near St. Thomas Church’s youth house. Early last week, it was taken.

A local company has donated a new trailer to the Boy Scout Troop, but they’re still hoping to get their gear replaced soon.

The Troop has posted a GoFundMe to help with that effort. You can click here to give them a hand.

Mata