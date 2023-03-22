elkhart-county-is-getting-its-very-own-minor-league-baseball-team

The Elkhart County Miracle, an expansion minor league baseball team of the Northern League, will open its season on May 31.

Consisting of top-tier, college eligible, and minor league prospects from all over the country, the Miracle features a 30-man roster that will play its home games at the new Northwood Field of Dreams Development in Nappanee.

“We could not be more pleased to have the Miracle call the Northwood Field of Dreams our home”, says Elkhart County Miracle President Craig Wallin. “It just makes sense to us, and we’re excited to be a part of something we feel is going to enhance the quality of life here in the Elkhart County community”.

The Northern League was founded in 1902, and is comprised of players working their way toward the major leagues. The league features teams from across Northern Indiana and Chicagoland and is credited with giving Hank Aaron, Roger Maris, and Don Larsen their start in what would become Major League Baseball Hall of Fame careers.

The team’s ownership group features three area executives with past minor league experience including Baseball America’s Executive of the Year, John Baxter, and former Seattle Mariner draft pick and Notre Dame quarterback, Evan Sharpley. Wallin served as the first tv and radio broadcaster for the Chicago White Sox minor league team in South Bend (currently the South Bend Cubs) when it debuted in 1988, and is the Miracle’s president and founder.

It’s estimated the three-month economic impact generated by the team will approach $1,000,000 with a projected first-year attendance of over 30,000 fans.

Elkhart County Miracle games will air, live, on the All-New MNC Nation at 101.9 FM and 1340 AM. Saturday night games will air on 95.3 MNC.

Vittorio Rienzo