Elkhart man, 58, killed in crash on U.S. 12 near Kessington Road

by Mata
22 Marzo 2023
An Elkhart man was killed in a three-vehicle crash along U.S. 12 in Cass County.

The collision happened just before 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21, on U.S. 12 near Kessington Road in Mason Township.

The sheriff’s investigation showed the driver of a BMW 325, Timothy Waudby, 58, of Elkhart, was traveling westbound, crossed the centerline, and crashed into oncoming traffic. Wauby’s vehicle first struck a silver Jeep Gladiator and then a Silver Nissan Frontier. Waudby died at the scene due to his injuries.    

The driver of the Gladiator, a 56-year-old Niles man, had minor injuries and was treated and released at the scene. The driver of the Frontier, a 45-year-old Niles man, had minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to South Bend Memorial Hospital.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor and seatbelts were worn at the time of the crash. 

Factors into the crash remain under investigation.  

