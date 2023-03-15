elkhart-man-sentenced-for-false-statement-in-firearm-purchase

An Elkhart man has been sentenced to 9 months in prison after he pled guilty to making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm.

According to court documents, it was June of 2021 when a handgun was recovered at the scene of a shooting and traced back to to Latell Washington, who federal prosecutors say bought the gun from a firearms dealer two weeks before the shooting.

They say he also bought at least 5 other guns between October of 2020 and June of 2021.

Washington admitted to lying on the ATF form in order to make the purchase and said that he sold at least 4 firearms to people who could not make the purchases themselves.

