elkhart-parks-&-recreation-spring-pop-up-market

The Elkhart Parks & Recreation is hosting its annual Spring Pop-Up Market on Saturday, March 18.

The event will feature local artists selling handmade jewelry, candles, home décor, and gifts.

Beacon Health System and E3 Robotics Center will have booths at the market.

Cardinal Coffee will be selling drinks. Keim’s Elephant Ear Express will have doughnuts, hot dogs, elephant ears, and lemon shake-ups.

It’s happening from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at McNaughton Park Pavilion in Elkhart and is open to the public.

