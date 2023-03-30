elkhart-police-investigating-thefts-from-storage-unit-on-w.-franklin-street

Elkhart Police Officers are investigating thefts at two separate storage units on W. Franklin Street.

The two units are in the same facility, and both had several items stolen from them.

Officers were called to the facility on the report of stolen items, including a Dyson vacuum, Fire tablet, TV and clothes.

Less than an hour after the first call, police were called to the same facility for another theft report.

There, the officers learned that another unit was missing items, including gaming systems, speakers, tools, personal documents, knives, shoes and more.

Both thefts are believed to have happened between March 21 and 28.

pappa2200