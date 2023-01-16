emerge-signs-agreement-to-develop-solar-plant-for-khazna-data-centers-facility-in-masdar-city

Emerge, a joint venture between Masdar and EDF, and Khazna Data Centers, the largest network of hyperscale data centers in the Middle East and North Africa region, have signed an agreement to develop a ground-mounted solar photovoltaic (PV)plant to power Khazna’s new data center in Masdar City.

The plant, which has obtained Abu Dhabi’s Department of Energy Solar Photovoltaic (PV) self-regulating generation license, will have an installed capacity of 7-megawatt peak (MWp)and will provide electricity to the Khazna Abu Dhabi 6 (AUH 6)facility which is currently under construction in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi’s flagship sustainable urban development. Emerge will provide a full turnkey solution for the project, including finance, design, procurement, construction, operations, and maintenance, for 25 years.

Hassan Alnaqbi, Chief Executive Officer of Khazna, said,“The increasing demand for data has been astounding. To successfully meet the growing reliance on data and the rise of IoT, data centers have had to rapidly expand their infrastructure. As a result, data centers have inevitably become some of the world’s main consumers of energy. At Khazna Data Centers, we recognize the impact that data centers have on the environment, and we are designing and constructing today’s data centers with sustainability at top of mind in addition to implementing environmental solutions to help mitigate the effects of climate change.”

Michel Abi Saab, General Manager, Emerge, said, “This agreement with Khazna Data Centers advances Abu Dhabi’s commitment to sustainability and high-tech industry, and extends Emerge’s range of offerings. By providing and managing a reliable source of clean energy, Emerge will enable Khazna to focus on providing high-quality data center services to its clients within Masdar City and beyond.”

The solar PV plant will take the company’s Abu Dhabi portfolio, in operation and in delivery, to over 25 MWp. Emerge announced in July that it had signed an agreement to deploy rooftop solar systems at the SeaWorld Abu Dhabi theme park currently under construction on Yas Island.

The Masdar City facility, scheduled to be operational in 2023, is Khazna’s second data center in the City. Khazna currently operates a number of hyperscale data centers across the UAE with plans to expand its network globally.

The post Emerge Signs Agreement To Develop Solar Plant For Khazna Data Centers Facility In Masdar City first appeared on Abu Dhabi Blog.

Vittorio Ferla