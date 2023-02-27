emirates-motor-company-announces-limited-time-ramadan-offers-and-exclusive-deals-at-mercedes-benz-abu-dhabi-showrooms

Emirates Motor Company (EMC), the authorized general distributor for Mercedes-Benz in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and a member of the Al Fahim group, has announced limited-time special offers for the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Available from 1 March 2023, the offers include free premium window tinting, free registration, a five-year warranty, a five-year service package, and finance rates starting from 1.99% during this period.

Customers can also benefit from finance rates starting from 1.94%,in addition to complimentary insurance, an eight-year service package, a five-year warranty, free premium window tinting, free registration, and a complimentary wall box charger for the EQE and EQS by Mercedes-EQ Electric Vehicles.

During Ramadan, EMC is also offering flexible reduced monthly rates, with up to AED 18,000 in yearly savings, and contract terms for up to 36 months on leased cars. The offer includes all you can expect in a leased contract, from regular service and maintenance, complimentary insurance, registration, a set of tires, and window tinting. A replacement vehicle and lease-to-own option are also available with the offer.EMC also offers a trade-in option for all brands, applicable to all offers available.

Mohammed Al Momani, General Manager of Emirates Motor Company, said: “This year, Emirates Motor Company aims to offer our customers the best possible solutions, whether it’s on normal engine cars, electric vehicles or on our various leasing options with preferential rates and limited time offers.We welcome our customers to visit our showrooms to enjoy a fully tailored luxury experience from start to finish.”

To find out more about the Ramadan Package, the unrivalled Mercedes-Benz line-up, or to book a test drive, visit https://www.mercedes-benz-mena.com/abu-dhabi/en/.

