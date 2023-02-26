En colère, les fans sédunois brûlent un maillot de Balotelli

by Ufficio Stampa
26 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
en-colere,-les-fans-sedunois-brulent-un-maillot-de-balotelli


Surclassé par Saint-Gall (0-4), Sion a touché le fond samedi soir à Tourbillon. Le public valaisan a manifesté son mécontentement en prenant, notamment, à partie la star italienne.

Ufficio Stampa

0 comments on “En colère, les fans sédunois brûlent un maillot de Balotelli

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: