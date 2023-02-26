En colère, les fans sédunois brûlent un maillot de Balotelli by Ufficio Stampa 26 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 Surclassé par Saint-Gall (0-4), Sion a touché le fond samedi soir à Tourbillon. Le public valaisan a manifesté son mécontentement en prenant, notamment, à partie la star italienne. Ufficio Stampa Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “En colère, les fans sédunois brûlent un maillot de Balotelli” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
