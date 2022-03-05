cronaca

‘Encanto’ Composer Germaine Franco on Becoming the First Oscar-Nominated Latina for Original Score

by
5 March 2022
‘encanto’-composer-germaine-franco-on-becoming-the-first-oscar-nominated-latina-for-original-score

As Disney’s “Encanto” continues to break music chart records, a much more personal moment stands out to composer Germaine Franco. It’s a viral moment, captured on social media, of a little boy who lights up at realizing that he looks just like the young character Antonio. “It’s so beautiful because he sees himself on screen,” […]

