Endorsement: Elect Douglas Sierra In Los Angeles Council District 6

Seven candidates are running in an April 4 special election to replace former City Council president Nury Martinez, who resigned last October following the leaked release of a recording on which she and two other council members used racist language during a discussion about manipulating redistricting.

Business consultant and Sun Valley resident Douglas Sierra offers voters solid credentials, good ideas and a deep concern for the well-being of the community in which he grew up and is now raising his own kids. He has our endorsement.

Sierra, whose parents came to the San Fernando Valley as immigrants, earned an Associate of Science degree in mathematics from Los Angeles Mission College, a Bachelor of Science degree from UCLA in mathematics and economics, and a Master of Business Administration degree from UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business. He has worked as a business analyst for the Child Care Resource Center in Chatsworth and was an MBA intern at Gilead Sciences.

Most recently he has been a full-time senior consultant for Monitor Deloitte, where he provided strategic consulting to large companies in fields such as aerospace, commercial banking, pharmaceuticals and technology.

Sierra makes the case that Los Angeles has suffered because people in government lack an understanding of the unintended consequences of their policies.

Some examples that he cited to our editorial board included the recent decision to charge five-figure fees to restaurants for permits to continue outdoor dining, the burdens on mom-and-pop landlords imposed during the pandemic, and plans for hydrogen power at high costs that will be passed down to consumers.

Sierra was critical of the unaffordably high per-unit costs of publicly funded homeless housing projects, citing one in Pacoima at $800,000 per unit and housing at Jordan Downs that has cost between $700,000 and $1.5 million per room. “There are not a lot of people at City Hall with business experience,” he said.

Sierra said it’s his goal to bring more housing and economic development to the northeast San Fernando Valley district, which includes Arleta, Lake Balboa, North Hollywood, North Hills, Panorama City, Van Nuys, and Sun Valley.

He said the Valley has not received its fair share of services, and Council District 6 “has been most affected by the lack of care from city officials.” Douglas Sierra is well-qualified to address the city’s challenges and finally deliver the kind of representation that the residents of CD 6 have been missing.

Douglas Sierra deserves your vote.

