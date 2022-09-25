enec-strengthens-uae-france-cooperation-in-nuclear-energy-sector-through-new-e-fusion-2022

The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CSFN (French Nuclear Cluster) at the fifth edition of E-Fusion. The event brings together the UAE and French nuclear sectors to further develop and strengthen their collaboration to support the development of the global nuclear supply chain. E-Fusion is organized by ENEC in partnership with Business France, the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy and CSFN.

ENEC and CSFN’s new MoU will focus on future enhancement of a local supply chain for the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Program and the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, increase local manufacturing and supply of components and equipment and enable greater sharing of knowledge, skills and expertise.

“France is a leader in the field of nuclear energy and the UAE has been considerably expanding its capacities in this field. E-Fusion is a very important initiative in this regard. French know-how and expertise are recognized worldwide, and the importance of the French delegation of firms traveling from France to this event is another clear demonstration of the growing potential between our two countries,”His Excellency Xavier Chatel, French Ambassador to the UAE said.

H.E. Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ENEC commented:“International collaboration has been a key commitment of ours since the inception of the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Program. Today the Barakah Plant is recognized as a global civil nuclear energy benchmark from a project management, efficiency and cost-effectiveness perspective, as a result of working with key players within the global nuclear energy community. The development of a high-tech nuclear supply chain in the UAE is contributing to the intellectual wealth of the nation and the Industrialization Strategy. We look forward to continuing our work with organizations from responsible nations, including French enterprises that have been key partners for many years.”

HervéMaillart, Head Coordinator for the French nuclear industry, commented: “Since 2019 and the launch of E-Fusion, the French nuclear industry has been engaged in a successful partnership with the United Arab Emirates. E-Fusion is now entering a new dynamic with a shared governance between UAE and France. This cooperation aims at developing opportunities for our two countries, contributing to a neutral carbon future”.

More than 100 industry professionals attended E-Fusion including French companies specialised in engineering, safety, radiation protection, fuel cycle management and environmental monitoring. The event has involved meetings between the French companies,ENEC and its joint venture operations and maintenance subsidiary, Nawah Energy Company, to further develop partnerships, create new synergies and opportunities.

At the Barakah Plant, both Units 1 and 2 are commercially operating, providing an abundant source of safe, clean and reliable electricity, every minute of the day. Unit 3 is close to start-up, while Unit 4 is in the final stages of commissioning prior to completion of construction. The Plant is a catalyst driving innovation and R&D in areas like clean hydrogen and SMR development to facilitate sustainable growth and help tackle climate change as part of the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategy.

