engineers,-search-dogs-from-around-world-sent-to-turkey,-syria-after-deadly-quake





Structural engineers, soldiers, paramedics, and handlers with trained search dogs are heading to Turkey and Syria to help

locate and rescue survivors of Monday’s earthquake.

Here’s a glance at the assistance that’s being provided:

— The European Union has mobilized search and rescue teams to help Turkey, while the bloc’s Copernicus satellite system has been activated to provide emergency mapping services. At least 13 member countries have offered assistance.

— The United States is coordinating immediate assistance to Turkey, including teams to support search and rescue efforts. In Cali-fornia, nearly 100 Los Angeles County firefighters and structural engineers, along with six specially trained dogs, were being sent to Turkey.

— Russian rescue teams from the Emergencies Ministry were sent to Syria, where Russian military deployed in that country already has sent 10 units comprising 300 people to help clear debris and search for survivors. The Russian military has set up points to dis-tribute humanitarian assistance. Russia also has offered help to Turkey, which has been accepted.

— War-ravaged Syria called for the United Nations and its mem-bers to help with rescue efforts, health services, shelter, and food aid. Both government-held territory and the last opposition-held enclave were damaged by the earthquake.

— The Israeli army is sending a search and rescue team of 150 engineers, medical personnel and other aid workers to render

lifesaving aid in Turkey. The two countries are mending ties after years of tensions. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he has also approved a request for humanitarian aid for Syria. Israel and Syria do not have diplomatic relations.

— Neighbor and historic rival Greece is sending Turkey a team of 21 rescuers, two rescue dogs and a special rescue vehicle,

together with a structural engineer, five doctors and seismic planning experts in a military transport plane.

— South Korea will dispatch a 60-person search and rescue team and send medical supplies to Turkey. The government also says it is providing an initial $5 million in humanitarian support, and the Gyeonggi provincial government plans to provide $1 million in humanitarian assistance.

— Pakistan has sent one flight of relief supplies and another carry-ing a 50-member search and rescue team. The government says daily aid flights to Syria and Turkey will start on Wednesday.

— Britain is sending 76 search-and-rescue specialists with equip-ment and dogs, as well as an emergency medical team, to Turkey. The UK also says it’s in contact with the UN about getting sup-port to victims in Syria.

— India is sending 100 search and rescue personnel from its Natural Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to Turkey, as well as specially trained dog squads and equipment for relief efforts. Medical teams with trained doctors, paramedics and essential medicines are also ready, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

— Taiwan is sending 130 rescue squad members, five search dogs and 13 tons of equipment to Turkey. Interior Minister Lin Yu-chang said the first group left for Turkey late Monday and another was sent Tuesday. Taiwan earlier said it would donate $200,000 to Turkey.

— Swiss rescue dog service REDOG is sending 22 rescuers with 14 dogs to Turkey. The government said it would also send 80 search and rescue specialists to the country, including army dis-aster experts.

— The Czech Republic is sending Turkey a team of 68 rescuers, including firefighters, doctors, structural engineers and also ex-perts with sniffer dogs.

— Japan is sending a group of about 75 rescue workers to Turkey.

— Lebanon’s cash-strapped government is sending soldiers, Red Cross and Civil Defense first responders, and firefighters to Tur-key to help with its rescue efforts.

— Germany is readying deliveries of emergency generators, tents, blankets and water treatment equipment. It also has offered to send teams from the THW civil protection agency to Turkey. The group International Search and Rescue Germany was also pre-paring to fly dozens of doctors and rescue experts to Turkey late Monday.

— Austria has offered to send 84 soldiers from a military disaster relief unit to Turkey.

— Spain was preparing to send two Urban Search and Rescue teams to Turkey with 85 personnel, and a contingent of volunteer firefighters.

— Poland is sending Turkey 76 firefighters and eight trained dogs, with equipment.

— Romania is sending specialized personnel and material to Turkey on two military aircraft.

— Croatia is sending 40 personnel and 10 dogs, rescue equipment and vans to Turkey.

— Serbia is sending 21 rescuers and three liaison officers to Turkey.

— Montenegro is sending at least 24 firefighters to Turkey.

— Moldova’s president says 55 rescue workers have been sent to Turkey.

— France is dispatching rescue teams to Turkey.

— Jordan is sending emergency aid to Syria and Turkey on the orders of King Abdullah II.

— Mexico’s foreign affairs secretary said the country will send equipment and rescue specialists to Turkey.

— Egypt has pledged urgent humanitarian aid to Turkey.

— Italy’s Civil Protection Agency has offered assistance to Turkey. A firefighting team was preparing to leave from Pisa, and the Ital-ian military says transport flights will carry equipment as well as health and other personnel.

— New Zealand is providing $632,000 to the Turkish Red Crescent and $316,000 to the Syrian Arab Red Crescent to deliver items such as food, tents, and blankets, as well as provide medical assistance and psychological support.

— China’s Red Cross Society is providing the Turkish Red Crescent and the Syrian Red Crescent with $200,000 each in humanitarian assistance.

