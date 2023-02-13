enjoy-an-ultimate-day-out-at-yas-waterworld-this-winter-season

As we head to the best time of the year, take advantage of the beautiful weather and make your way to the only Emirati-themed waterpark! Gather up your favorite people and gear up for an unforgettable day with lots of excitement and adrenaline pumping rides, guaranteeing a splash-tastic time.

If adventurous times coupled with extreme fun is your cup of tea, YasWaterworld’s famous Flow Club is the perfect place to be! Offering the ultimate chance to ride a wave,guests can learn how to surf with certified trainers and lifeguards through the two levels of Flow Club, Rush Rider and Bubble’s Barrel.

As guests walk away from their new surf move, they can move on to defying gravity in person with the high intensity looping waterslide, Liwa Loop and then slide from the height of a mountain with a full view of the park with Jebel Drop.

Guests seeking even more adrenaline fun can head to the ultimate six-seater water coaster, Falcons Falaj, that will be ready to give them and their group of friends a once in a lifetime adrenaline rush! Right around the corner, guest can find Dawwama, the world’s largest six-person tornado water coaster, which will be taking them on a plunge from the height of mountain top – with a guarantee to them coming back for more!

Young adventurers are not forgotten! With multiple rides and attractions from Yehal, Tot’s Playground to Canon Point, little water lovers will get to experience some serious fun exploring the ins and outs of the rides!

Before concluding their day, guests can build up their energy with a wide variety of delicious food from the multiple F&B outlets present throughout the park and head to the souvenir shop to grab a physical embodiment to remember their visit with!

For more information and to book your tickets to Yas Waterworld’svisit www.yaswaterworld.com

Vittorio Rienzo