enjoy-endless-entertainment-on-yas-island-with-the-yas-annual-pass

Yas Island has launched the ‘Best Day Ever’ campaign as part of an all-new rebranding of the Annual Pass, that continues to provide guests and families with year-round access to all three award-winning theme parks.

Featuring exclusive discounts, benefits and perks, Annual Passholders can look forward to exciting updates this year as Yas Theme Parks refreshes its offerings to delight park-goers with world-class entertainment at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.

Yas Annual Pass packages include three tiers, as Annual Passholders get to choose from SILVER, GOLDor DIAMONDAnnual Passes to enjoy access to the parks’ record-breaking rides and attractions and discounted offers on retail and dining.

The SILVER Annual Pass grants guests access to all three parks at just AED 995, including a 15% discount on dining, retail and other in-park experiences.

TheGOLDAnnual Pass is available for AED 1,095 and offers Annual Passholders additional benefits with preferred parking and a welcome pack. Guests can enjoy an extra 25% off on dining, retail, friends’ tickets, and in-park experiences, as well as early access and discounts to Yas Island events.

For the full experience, the DIAMOND Annual Pass, which is priced at AED2,895,offers guests all the GOLDAnnual Pass benefits, in addition to unlimited Quick Passes across all theme parks and a Buy One Get One Free Voucher on Combo Experiences at CLYMB Abu Dhabi, a free guest ticket voucher and a free photo voucher. Additional perks include complimentary pool access at Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, 25% off at Cipriani, valet parking at Yas Marina and a one-time free ‘Top Racer’session at Yas Links, amongst other perks such as discounted offers at The WB Abu Dhabi Hotel and the W hotel and much more.

For more information, or to purchase an Annual Pass, please visit YasThemeParks.com or contact Yas Concierge at www.yasisland.ae/en/support/contactus.

The post Enjoy Endless Entertainment On Yas Island With The Yas Annual Pass first appeared on Abu Dhabi Blog.

valipomponi