Yas Island Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s leading entertainment and leisure destination, is offering fans a Dinner and Show package to enjoy Kevin Hart’s ‘Reality Check’ show on February 22. With tickets on sale this week, guests can reserve their seats to watcha world-class stand-up comedy performance and avail the Dinner and Show package, valid from 21 – 23 February.

Each offer purchased includes an event ticket and dinner for two, which can be availed with three categories only. Guests can select from a Standard Package (Lower Tier Silver) priced at AED 1,458 per package or opt for a higher experience with the Premium Package (Lower Tier Gold) at 1,678 per package or make the most out of their purchase with the Ultimate Package (Lower Tier Platinum) at AED 1,898 per package, for the best-in-class viewing and dining experience this season.

The Dinner and Show Package is non-refundable and does not include a hotel stay.

For more information and bookings, please visit https://www.yasisland.com/en/packages-and-offers

Limited allocation and Terms and Conditions apply.

The post Enjoy Kevin Hart’s ‘Reality Check’ Show At Yas Island’s Etihad Arena With A Dinner And Show Package first appeared on Abu Dhabi Blog.

