EPPO detains 18 suspects and seizes €58M in VAT fraud scheme

By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi

The European Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) in Venice today announced it has detained 18 suspects believed to be involved in a criminal organisation.

In a statement, the EPPO revealed the operation named ‘Cheap Ink’, involved the suspects selling office supplies at cheap prices by “fraudulently avoiding VAT payment, with profits estimated at €58M.”

