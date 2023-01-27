EPPO detains 18 suspects and seizes €58M in VAT fraud scheme

By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi
The European Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) in Venice today announced it has detained 18 suspects believed to be involved in a criminal organisation.
In a statement, the EPPO revealed the operation named ‘Cheap Ink’, involved the suspects selling office supplies at cheap prices by “fraudulently avoiding VAT payment, with profits estimated at €58M.”
