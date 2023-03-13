Equipment that crippled Sydney train network ‘obsolete’ for more than a year

by Vittorio Rienzo
14 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
equipment-that-crippled-sydney-train-network-‘obsolete’-for-more-than-a-year


Internal documents show officials warned a year ago that parts of a critical system that failed last week needed urgent attention.

Vittorio Rienzo

0 comments on “Equipment that crippled Sydney train network ‘obsolete’ for more than a year

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: