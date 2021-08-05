erika-jayne-claims-tom-girardi-calls-her-‘every-day’-amid-divorce

Each episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills brings more insight into Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s divorce and legal woes.

During the Wednesday, August 4, episode, Garcelle Beauvais straight up asked Erika if she filed for divorce because she knew about the impending lawsuits, including allegations that the spouses embezzled settlement funds intended for clients at Girardi Keese.

“No, I did not,” she said. “This was a long time coming, a long battle with someone whose personality has completely changed. Three years ago, he had a terrible, terrible head injury and there was a significant shift in his personality, his decision making and who he is. There was a severe decline. And it comes down to simple things like there was no conversation. The conversations that I used to have with him — the back and forth — was no longer. The repetitive phrases, the forgetting what we were talking about. I would hear the same stories 10 times in one day. And if you said, ‘Oh, I remember that?’ Rage. … He would lay out on me, anything, with anger.”

Erika added that she’s “so f—ked up mentally” after living with Tom during the early stages of his Alzheimer’s and dementia. Us confirmed last month that Tom’s brother, Robert, cited his “major neurocognitive disorder” in court documents pertaining to his conservatorship. A judge subsequently ruled that Robert had control over decisions about Tom’s health, healthcare, daily dealings, estate and finances.

The performer told her costars that she believes Tom’s health is to blame for his missteps. “Part of true brain trauma is making decisions that you wouldn’t normally make,” she said. “It’s hard to watch someone go through this and there’s nothing I can do to help.”

Erika went on to explain that she hasn’t spoken to Tom since she left their home and filed for divorce in November 2020.

“I just wish that all of this pain that he’s in would stop for him. Turn in the bar card, let’s work it out,” she told Garcelle and Crystal Kung Minkoff. “I have not talked to him and I cannot talk to him. He calls me every day. That’s another hard part of it. I had to ask my attorney to call his attorney to say, ‘Please stop calling Erika.’”

The Bravo star continued, “You know, it’s just horrible. ‘I love you, I miss you, come home, are you sure?’ I’m like, ‘Stop. You gotta stop, you have to stop, honey. You need help.’ And I can’t give it.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET. Scroll through for more from Wednesday’s episode: