erika-jayne’s-costars-debate-what-she-knew-about-tom’s-alleged-crimes

As more information comes out about Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s legal woes, the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is starting to question what their costar knew about the situation.

The ladies had their most candid conversation yet on the Wednesday, August 11, episode after reading a Los Angeles Times article titled “The legal titan and the ‘Real Housewife’: The rise and fall of Tom Girardi and Erika Jayne,” which was published in December 2020.

“They used the word Ponzi scheme,” Sutton Stracke told Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards.

“That’s taking from Peter to pay Paul,” Kyle exclaimed. “Is someone going to jail?”

Sutton responded, “If he’s found guilty, yeah, he’s going to jail. … It screams [Bernie] Madoff.”

The designer added that “if Erika’s business is under her name and was accepting these funds, that’s trouble.”

While Tom has been accused of giving Erika’s companies $20 million over the years, the Bravo star hasn’t been charged with any crimes. The former lawyer, meanwhile, told the court in December 2020 that he doesn’t have “any money” left. The pair, who split in November 2020, were accused of embezzling settlement funds intended for the victims of families killed in Lion Air Flight 610 in a class action lawsuit filed one month after she took legal action to end their marriage.

“Is that money gone, spent, frozen?” Kyle asked. “What is the situation with that?

While Lisa replied, “We don’t know that,” Sutton noted, “I think it’s gone.”

Kyle concluded, “Well, then she’s f—ked.”

After Dorit Kemsley and Kathy Hilton joined the conversation, the women discussed whether they think Erika knew about Tom’s alleged actions.

“This article is implying that Erika was complicit and knew everything,” Kyle told her costars, which prompted Sutton to ask how you “have a business and not know” where the money is coming from.

Lisa, meanwhile, argued, “I mean, do you think Tom Girardi comes home and says, ‘Let me talk about my day and let me tell you about what cases I’m working on and oh, by the way, I borrowed over here and I’m in a little bit of trouble.’ Like, that ain’t happening.”

During her confessional, the Melrose Place actress added, “I wouldn’t think Erika knows anything that goes on and Tom would just say, ‘Sweetie, I’m in charge.’ Do you know how many times Harry [Hamlin] has put a contract on the kitchen table and said, ‘Sign this.’ I sign everything he asks me to sign. Listen, if you’ve been married for a while, you’re fine with it.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET. Scroll through for more from this week’s episode: