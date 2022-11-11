erth-abu-dhabi-is-proud-to-unveil-ramsa,-the-home-of-enlightening-conversations,-incredible-street-food-bites,-laughs,-memories-and-special-moments

Erth Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital’s treasured destination of Emirati hospitality, cuisine and recreation, is on a mission to help families and friends fall back in love with the lost art of great conversations.

Ramsa is a brand-new, energising social space that encourages friends and colleagues to gather together, connect, bond, look back on times gone by and savour sharing-style street food specialties inspired by the world’s most vibrant and fascinating cultures.

Boasting a welcoming and cosy ambiance, Ramsa is a home-away-from-home that immediately makes everyone feel relaxed and at ease. Brimming with nostalgia and inspired by the retro look and feel of the ’70s and ’80s, Ramsa evokes fond memories of childhood adventures and far-flung travels.

With ‘Ramsa’ meaning ‘conversation’ in Arabic, the sophisticated yet laid-back escape seamlessly inspires bonding and close connections. Providing endless fun and immersive entertainment, ranging from live bands to renowned local DJs, it’s also the perfect place for sports fans to gather and watch the world’s biggest matches, tournaments and events up on the massive five-metre-long screen.

Recognising that nothing unites like the joys and excitement of travel, the enticing menu of eclectic street food bites traverses an array of flavoursome and vibrant cuisines. Taking guests on a global culinary from East to West. The authentic bites fuel dialogues and discussions with favourite recipes such as fish and chips, bao buns, pani puri, wagyu cheeseburgers and more.

The vast outdoor area, completed with striking outdoor cabanas and comfortable, cosy seating, is the ideal place to absorb the cool winter weather and admire the sparkling night’s sky, while the stylish and atmospheric dining room always provides a warm welcome.

Accompanying the culinary delights is an extensive choice of premium beverages, spanning everything from bespoke cocktails to expertly crafted grapes selected from the diverse wine cellar.

Those looking to further enhance their evening are free to peruse the curated menu of shisha and cigar flavours, while the tranquil ambiance encourages guests to linger as long as they like, whether for an elegant and leisurely lunch, or a lively long-overdue catch up with friends and colleagues.

Ramsa will be open daily between 12pm and 2am, from Friday, November 11 onwards.

